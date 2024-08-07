No Plan To Extend New Pension Scheme To Old Pension Scheme Switch Deadline: Centre

In pursuance of court judgements, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare issued instructions on March 3, 2023, giving a one-time option to the central government civil employee for inclusion under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021) who have been appointed against a post or vacancy which was advertised or notified for recruitment/appointment prior to notification for NPS on December 22, 2003, he said.