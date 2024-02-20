NHRC Notice To DGCA Over Death Of Old Man Who Had To Walk For Lack Of Wheelchair

"There has been a significant increase in the number of air passengers as well as the airfare, but the standard of facilities doesn't seem to have improved proportionately resulting in several complaints reported in the media and posted on social media," the Commission observed.

"According to the media report, there were 32 wheelchair passengers on the particular flight but there were only 15 available with accompanying staff on the ground to help them. The wife sat in the wheelchair while the husband followed her on foot and collapsed after some time. The elderly couple was travelling from New York to India," it said.