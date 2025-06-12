NDTV Profit Pulse On June 12 — Top 8 Stories At 8 P.M. Under 8 Minutes
A London-bound Air India flight crashes into a residential block shortly after take-off.
Among the day’s top stories is a London-bound Air India flight crashing shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad. Retail inflation dropped to its lowest in over six years, even as core inflation crept higher. Meanwhile, Starlink’s India launch faces regulatory delays, and JSW Cement kicks off IPO roadshows.
Markets slumped, with the Nifty falling below the 25,000 mark. In corporate action, Reliance trimmed its stake in Asian Paints and the Centre pushed ahead with plans to restructure telecom PSUs. On the global front, US President Donald Trump reiterated plans to impose unilateral tariffs.
Here’s a quick roundup of today’s key headlines:
Air India Flight To London Crashes In Ahmedabad
A London-bound Air India Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed into a residential complex near Ahmedabad airport shortly after take-off. The aircraft descended rapidly after climbing to around 825 feet and struck quarters occupied by doctors of BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar. Eyewitnesses reported injuries, though no official casualty figures were confirmed.
CPI Drops To 2.82%, Hits 6-Year Low
India’s consumer price index-based inflation fell to 2.82% in May, its lowest level in 75 months. Food and beverage inflation dropped to 1.5%, with vegetable prices down 13.7%. However, core inflation rose to 4.28%—the highest in 19 months. This marks the fourth consecutive month retail inflation remained below the Reserve Bank’s 4% target.
No Launch Yet: Govt Says Starlink Still Needs Approvals
Starlink is yet to receive regulatory approval from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre and must still set up ground infrastructure, Communications Minister CS Pemmasani told NDTV Profit. He also said recent reports on pricing were speculative and not applicable to India at this stage.
JSW Cement Kicks Off IPO Pitch To Investors
JSW Cement has begun meeting institutional investors for a potential Mumbai listing next month, sources told NDTV Profit. The IPO could raise as much as Rs 4,000 crore. Final timing and size are yet to be confirmed. JSW listed its infrastructure arm in late 2023 and has been exploring ways to unlock value across group firms.
Market Selloff Wipes Out Over 800 Points From Sensex
Benchmark indices slumped over 1% on Thursday, dragged by late-session selling. The Nifty 50 fell 253.2 points to close at 24,888.2 while the Sensex dropped 823.16 points to end at 81,691.98. Broader indices were also weak, and volatility rose with the India VIX up more than 4%.
Reliance Offloads Rs 7,703-Crore Stake In Asian Paints
Reliance Industries offloaded 3.5 crore shares in Asian Paints via subsidiary Siddhant Commercials Ltd. at Rs 2,201 per share. The Rs 7,703 crore block deal was bought entirely by SBI Mutual Fund. Siddhant Commercials’ stake fell from 4.9% to 1.26% after the sale.
Govt Prepares Asset Transfer Plan For MTNL, BSNL, ITI
The government is drafting a framework to transfer telecom PSU assets like land and buildings to other ministries. A meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary discussed guidelines to simplify internal transfers and support monetisation. Officials from the Finance Ministry and Department of Telecommunications participated.
Trump Says Tariff Letters To Go Out In Two Weeks
US President Donald Trump said he would send letters to trading partners in the next two weeks detailing new unilateral tariff rates. The move comes ahead of a July 9 deadline for reimposing duties on multiple countries. Trump has previously made similar pledges without immediate follow-through.