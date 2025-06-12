NDTV Profit Pulse On June 12 — Top 8 Stories At 8 P.M. Under 8 Minutes

Among the day’s top stories is a London-bound Air India flight crashing shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad. Retail inflation dropped to its lowest in over six years, even as core inflation crept higher. Meanwhile, Starlink’s India launch faces regulatory delays, and JSW Cement kicks off IPO roadshows.

Markets slumped, with the Nifty falling below the 25,000 mark. In corporate action, Reliance trimmed its stake in Asian Paints and the Centre pushed ahead with plans to restructure telecom PSUs. On the global front, US President Donald Trump reiterated plans to impose unilateral tariffs.

Here’s a quick roundup of today’s key headlines: