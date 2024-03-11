Mumbai Coastal Road Inaugurated; Check Speed Limit, Restrictions, Entry Points And Other Details

NDTV ProfitNationMumbai Coastal Road Inaugurated; Check Speed Limit, Restrictions, Entry Points And Other Details
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, more than 75% of the work of the entire project is already complete.

11 Mar 2024, 11:26 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Representative/Mumbai Coastal Road Project&nbsp;</p></div>
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MRCP) is officially known as Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration event of the first phase of the coastal road.

In an official notification, Mumbai police said Phase I of the high-speed corridor will be partially opened for vehicular traffic from Tuesday.

This coastal road is 10.5 km long. The tunnels have three lanes each, and the remaining stretch of the road has four lanes on each carriageway.

Mumbai traffic police has shared an advisory on the speed limit, entry points, and restricted entry points for the coastal road.

Mumbai Coastal Road: Speed Limit

  • On a straight road: 80 km

  • In the tunnel: 60 km

  • At the turning, exit and entry points: 40 km

Vehicles Restricted On Mumbai Coastal Road

As per the notification, entry of the following vehicles will not be allowed on the roads:

  • All types of heavy vehicles, trailers, mixers, tractors, heavy goods vehicles (excluding BEST/ST buses/passengers carrying vehicles) and all goods carrier vehicles.

  • All types of two-wheelers, cycles, and disabled persons scooters/motorcycles (including sidecars).

  • All types of three-wheelers.

  • Animal-drawn carts, handcarts.

  • Pedestrians.

Mumbai Coastal Road: Entry And Exit Junctions

  • Entry: Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction, Worli seaface, Haji Ali interchange, and Amarsons interchange points

  • Exit: Marine Lines (Princess Street Bridge) and Amarsons Garden

Entry from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Junction is allowed between 8 am and 5 pm, Monday to Friday. Entry at other points is permitted between 8 am and 8 pm from Monday to Friday. 

Taking pictures or videos, or stopping and getting out of vehicles is strictly prohibited.

Last week, Shinde inspected the construction of the ambitious project. He also announced a world-class central park spread over 320 acres as part of the project.

This ambitious project began on October 13, 2018, with an estimated budget of Rs 12,721 crore. 

(With PTI inputs)

