Mumbai Coastal Road Inaugurated; Check Speed Limit, Restrictions, Entry Points And Other Details

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MRCP) is officially known as Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration event of the first phase of the coastal road.

In an official notification, Mumbai police said Phase I of the high-speed corridor will be partially opened for vehicular traffic from Tuesday.