Mumbai: Train Services Restored After Signal Failure Affects CR Locals Between Kalyan And Kurla
After the CR tweeted that services had been restored, some commuters took to social media and said services were still not running smoothly.

13 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representation</p></div>
Picture used for representation

Local train services on the Central line between Kalyan and Kurla were affected due to signal failure at Thane at 9.16 am on Monday. Services have now been restored.

In a post on X, the official Twitter account of Central Railway wrote, "With all out efforts taken by Mumbai division, the failure at Thane has been fully restored at 10:15 hours. All local and mail Express trains are running normally." [sic]

A Central Railway spokesperson said suburban services on all the railway lines in Thane failed because of some technical reason.

Commuters said the problem led to a bunching of trains on both sides of Thane station, PTI reported.

Various stations on the route witnessed huge crowds of office-goers waiting for trains in the morning rush hours. With trains at a complete standstill, several passengers were seen walking on railway tracks.

After the CR tweeted that services had been restored, some commuters took to social media and said services were still not running smoothly.

The Central Railway's suburban network on the main corridor is spread from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kalyan (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad). Lakhs of commuters travel on the suburban corridors every day.

(With PTI inputs)

