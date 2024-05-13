Mumbai: Train Services Restored After Signal Failure Affects CR Locals Between Kalyan And Kurla
After the CR tweeted that services had been restored, some commuters took to social media and said services were still not running smoothly.
Local train services on the Central line between Kalyan and Kurla were affected due to signal failure at Thane at 9.16 am on Monday. Services have now been restored.
In a post on X, the official Twitter account of Central Railway wrote, "With all out efforts taken by Mumbai division, the failure at Thane has been fully restored at 10:15 hours. All local and mail Express trains are running normally." [sic]
With all out efforts taken by Mumbai division the failure at Thane has been fully restored at 10:15 hours.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 13, 2024
All local and mail Express trains are running normally.
A Central Railway spokesperson said suburban services on all the railway lines in Thane failed because of some technical reason.
Commuters said the problem led to a bunching of trains on both sides of Thane station, PTI reported.
Due to signal failure at Thane on all lines. Services between Kalyan and Kurla are affected.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 13, 2024
All efforts are being made to restore the train operations to normalcy.
Various stations on the route witnessed huge crowds of office-goers waiting for trains in the morning rush hours. With trains at a complete standstill, several passengers were seen walking on railway tracks.
After the CR tweeted that services had been restored, some commuters took to social media and said services were still not running smoothly.
No my train is stuck between diva and thane from the last 2 hrs. *11100 MADGAON LTT EXP* plz solve the issue asap. The train has already been delayed more than 13 hrs.— asmita karandikar (@asmita_kadam) May 13, 2024
And how come u people releasing other mails?? On the same route. In last 2 hrs 4 mails have been cleared.— asmita karandikar (@asmita_kadam) May 13, 2024
It's 10:30 am— Ravi (@raviji_can) May 13, 2024
And train still halted at Kalwa
Not moving
Stop making false statements that all are running normal
False statement by you.. pls check fact again...— à¤à¤¯ à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤¯ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥ ðº (@jus_4_love) May 13, 2024
The Central Railway's suburban network on the main corridor is spread from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kalyan (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad). Lakhs of commuters travel on the suburban corridors every day.
(With PTI inputs)