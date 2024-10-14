IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Mumbai, Thane And Palghar; Issues Yellow Alert
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for October 14 and 15.
Mumbai Rains: As per the latest district forecast and warnings issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai on October 14, the financial capital of India and its suburban areas are expected to receive thunderstorms accompanied by lightning along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds up to 30- 40 kmph at isolated places.
Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai
Many parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring cities received a fresh spell of heavy rainfall on Sunday evening following intense thunderstorm activity which was also reported in some areas of Thane and Navi Mumbai region.
Blinding rains on Marine Drive, Mumbai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/xK71GmxLnw— Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) October 13, 2024
A Low-Pressure area is developing over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move westwards leading to this sudden change in weather pattern. Mumbai and its suburban areas are likely to witness intense heavy showers from October 14-20 during the evening hours due to this development.
Maharashtra Weather Forecast
Apart from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, many other districts in Maharashtra are also expected to witness thunderstorm activity along with light to moderate rainfall on October 14. These include - Pune, Nasik, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Gadchiroli, Wardhana, Yavatmal and Chandrapur. A yellow alert has been issued with the possibility of heavy rainfall in few of these places.
Tap on the link below to check the latest weather forecast and warnings for districts in Maharashtra for the next 5 days.
Mumbai Lakes Water Level Update
Water level in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai is now at 97.85% on Monday, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,16,194 million litres till 6:00 a.m. on October 14. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in these seven reservoirs is as follows
Upper Vaitarna: 100%
Tansa: 97.96%
Middle Vaitrana: 99.87%
Tulsi: 97.20%
Modak Sagar: 91.18%
Bhatsa: 97.74%
Vihar: 99.34%
The seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- have 14.16 lakh million litres of water against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.
Water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai could seen a rise due to the prevailing thunderstorms and rainfall activity expected in the catchment areas during the next few days.
ð°à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) October 14, 2024
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/j7LsPqFTMZ
Southwest Monsoon Update
As per the latest press release issued by IMD, Southwest Monsoon has further withdrawn from the remaining parts of Assam, Meghalaya, the entire Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and most parts of the north Bay of Bengal.
The line of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon now passes through 18.5°N/92.0°E, 18.5°N/90.0°E, Gopalpur, Raipur, 22.5°N/79.5°E, Khargone, Nandurbar, Navsari and 20°N/70°E. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha & some more parts of Maharashtra during next 2 days.
Thereafter Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from remaining parts of the country during subsequent 2 days. Simultaneously with the setting in of easterly & northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, south & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, the Northeast Monsoon rainfall activity is likely to commence over south-east peninsular region during the same period.