IMD Predicts Thunderstorms In Mumbai, Thane And Palghar; Issues Yellow Alert

Water level in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai is now at 97.85% on Monday, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,16,194 million litres till 6:00 a.m. on October 14. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in these seven reservoirs is as follows

Upper Vaitarna: 100%

Tansa: 97.96%

Middle Vaitrana: 99.87%

Tulsi: 97.20%

Modak Sagar: 91.18%

Bhatsa: 97.74%

Vihar: 99.34%

The seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- have 14.16 lakh million litres of water against the full capacity which is around 14.47 lakh million litres.

Water levels in the lakes catering to Mumbai could seen a rise due to the prevailing thunderstorms and rainfall activity expected in the catchment areas during the next few days.