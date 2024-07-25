Mumbai Rains: Crocodile Spotted In Mithi River Near Bandra Kurla Complex

NDTV ProfitNationMumbai Rains: Crocodile Spotted In Mithi River Near Bandra Kurla Complex
A forest department official said people should not venture into the river.

25 Jul 2024, 03:04 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for representation (Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@aldric?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Aldric RIVAT</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/black-crocodile-near-linear-leafed-plants-8JKqHKqUVo8?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image for representation (Source: Aldric RIVAT on Unsplash)

A crocodile has been spotted in the Mithi river near the business hub of Bandra Kurla Complex here, a forest official said on Wednesday. People, however, should not panic, he said.

Atul Kamble of the Wildlife Animal Protection and Rescue Association visited the location on Tuesday and informed the forest control room, said the official from the Mumbai Forest Department. People should not venture into the river, he said.

The Mithi river, which appears like a drain due to polluted waters, is part of a natural habitat and the sighting of a crocodile should not cause panic, said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of RAWW and also an honorary wildlife warden.

With city lakes overflowing and drains flooding due to heavy rains, it is likely that the reptile was displaced, or there is also the possibility that it lives in the river itself, he said.

"Primary evaluation does not indicate the need of intervention. However, if the reptile is found to be trapped or stuck outside the river then the department will initiate necessary action," Sharma added.

