Mumbai Harbour Line Services Restored After Local Train Derailment At CSMT Station

Update: Mumbai's Harbour Line Local services were restored at around 3 PM, as per the latest update by Mumbai Division - Central Railway.

Taking to social media platform X, the Division Manager wrote, "CR Suburban Services Update Harbour line services restored Derailed local train rerailed at 13.15 hrs Train arrived on platform at 13.55 hrs Track fit received at 15.00 hrs First Train left from CSMT towards Belapur at 15.06 hrs".