Mumbai Harbour Line Services Restored After Local Train Derailment At CSMT Station
The derailment near CSMT affected the local train services on the Harbour line. Check the latest update here.
Update: Mumbai's Harbour Line Local services were restored at around 3 PM, as per the latest update by Mumbai Division - Central Railway.
Taking to social media platform X, the Division Manager wrote, "CR Suburban Services Update Harbour line services restored Derailed local train rerailed at 13.15 hrs Train arrived on platform at 13.55 hrs Track fit received at 15.00 hrs First Train left from CSMT towards Belapur at 15.06 hrs".
CR Suburban Services Update Harbour line services restored Derailed local train rerailed at 13.15 hrs Train arrived on platform at 13.55 hrs Track fit received at 15.00 hrs First Train left from CSMT towards Belapur at 15.06 hrs— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) April 29, 2024
Earlier in the day, the train services were disrupted after a Panvel-CSMT local train arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station derailed while entering platform number 2. The incident occurred around 11:35 AM.
The official handle of Central Railway took to X and provided an update on the derailment. The post read, "One trolley of Panvel 56 local while arriving at CSMT Platform no. 2 derailed at 11.35 hrs. No injury to any passengers. Harbour line affected. Enroute trains towards CSMT will be brought upto Masjid station. Harbour line services will be operational from & to Vadala. The restoration is in full swing. No repercussions over Main Line services."
One trolley of panvel 56 local while arriving at CSMT Platform no. 2 derailed at 11.35 hrs.— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 29, 2024
No injury to any passengers.
Harbour line affected.
Enroute trains towards CSMT will be brought upto Masjid station.
Harbour line services will be operational from & to Vadala.
The Official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Mumbai Division - Central Railway also posted an update issuing directions to daily travellers. As per the latest DRM advisory, passengers are permitted to travel via Mainline between CSMT and Kurla section in the Up and Down Direction. Passengers travelling for Goregaon/Bandra Harbour Line are permitted to travel Via DDR Western Line in UP and Down Direction.
Due to some unavoidable circumstances Local train in Harbour line section are suspended between CSMT - Vadala Road— DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) April 29, 2024
Passengers are permitted to travel via Mainline between CSMT and Kurla section in Up and Down Direction.
The derailment disrupted local train services on the Harbour Line, and the CSMT-bound trains were terminated at Masjid station, the official said.
The Harbour Line services will be operational from and to Wadala station, he said, adding that the restoration work is underway and trains on the Main Line will remain unaffected.
