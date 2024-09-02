Mumbai Lakes Water Level At 96.93% On Sept. 2, Shows BMC Data
Water level in Mumbai lakes today: The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,02,999 million litres till 6:00 am on Monday.
The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai are now 96.93% full and this is 6% more than a year ago, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,02,999 million litres till 6:00 am on September 2. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 97.03%, while at Bhatsa, 95.60% of the water stock is available.
The water level in Middle Vaitrana is 98.99%, and Tansa is 98.24% full. The water level in Tulsi and Vihar lakes is at 100%, while it is at 98.78% for Modak Sagar.
Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, and Modak Sagar have already overflown once this monsoon, in July. The Middle Vaitarna dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity in early August.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes In September
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 2, 2024
---
ð°Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/MLntEqVwsp
Mumbai Weather Update - September 2
Mumbai is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky on Monday with the possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershowers in the city and suburbs.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.24 metres is expected at 11:56 a.m.
India Likely To Experience Above Normal Rainfall In September: IMD
After a wetter-than-normal August, India is likely to experience above normal rainfall in September, with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and the surrounding areas.
Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except for some areas in extreme northwest India, many parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, and northeastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as most of northeast India, where below normal rainfall is expected, the IMD said.
India recorded around 16% more rainfall than normal in August, with rainfall over Northwest India recorded at 253.9 mm, the second highest in August since 2001, the weather agency said on Saturday.
(With PTI inputs)