Mumbai Lakes Water Level At 96.93% On Sept. 2, Shows BMC Data

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai are now 96.93% full and this is 6% more than a year ago, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,02,999 million litres till 6:00 am on September 2. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 97.03%, while at Bhatsa, 95.60% of the water stock is available.

The water level in Middle Vaitrana is 98.99%, and Tansa is 98.24% full. The water level in Tulsi and Vihar lakes is at 100%, while it is at 98.78% for Modak Sagar.

Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, and Modak Sagar have already overflown once this monsoon, in July. The Middle Vaitarna dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity in early August.