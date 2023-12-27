Mobile App Fraud: ED Attaches Fresh Assets Worth Over Rs 278 Crore

An order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued to provisionally attach "proceeds of crime in the form of movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 278.71 crore belonging to various persons and shell (dummy) entities, including Chinese-linked shell entities, which were allegedly found to be involved in duping investors of hundreds of crores", the central agency said in a statement.