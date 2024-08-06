Ministry Reconstitutes NIPCCD’s Council and General Body After 50 Years

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Monday it has reconstituted the Executive Council and General Body of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development after more than five decades.

The reconstitution was approved during a meeting held here under the chairpersonship of WCD Minister Annpurna Devi.

NIPCCD, an autonomous organization under the WCD Ministry, was initially established in 1966 under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860.

The reconstitution reduces the size of the General Body from 94 to 22 members and the Executive Council from 21 to 13 members, creating a leaner and more efficient structure.

The General Body is responsible for formulating overall policies, while the Executive Council manages the administrative affairs of the institute.

According to an official statement, Devi emphasized the need for NIPCCD to lead in training field functionaries of the ministry, conducting research and documentation on women and child development issues, and extending mental health services.

Additionally, the institute will expand its Advanced Diploma Courses on Child Guidance and Counselling, and support the ministry in key missions including Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti.