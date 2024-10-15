Mild 3.5 Magnitude Tremor Hits Maharashtra's Palghar, No Damage Reported

A tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded in Talasari taluka of the coastal Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, officials said..There was no report of anybody getting injured or any damage to property due to it so far, district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said..The tremor of 3.5 magnitude was recorded at 4.47 p.m. as per the report made available by the Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology, he said..Mild Earthquake Shakes Amravati, Maharashtra; No Casualties Reported