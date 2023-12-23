Merchant Vessel With 21 Indians Hit By Drone In Arabian Sea, No Casualties

In a brief statement, the UKMTO said it "received a report of an attack by Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS) on a vessel causing an explosion and fire. Incident 200 NM South West of Veraval, India."

It said the fire was "extinguished" and there were no casualties. "Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," it said.