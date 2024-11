Manipur Violence: Curfew Remains Imposed, Internet Suspended

The situation remained calm but tense in Manipur's Imphal Valley, where an indefinite curfew has been imposed and internet services suspended following violent protests after the discovery of the bodies of six people, three women and children each, allegedly abducted and killed by militants in Jiribam.

The six persons were missing from a camp for the displaced in Jiribam since Monday following a gunfight between militants and security forces that led to the deaths of 10 insurgents.

The bodies of the two women and a child were recovered from Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday, while three other bodies, including those of a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

Piles of debris remained on the roads of state capital Imphal on Sunday morning, a day after protesters staged violent protests over the deaths, attacking the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs.

Agitators ransacked the houses of three legislators, including that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law R K Imo, who is also a BJP MLA, and set their properties on fire while security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in different parts of Imphal, police said.

Among the ministers whose residences were stormed by the protesters are Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh and Y Khemchand, an official said.

Curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley "due to developing law and order situation", he said.

The state administration suspended internet services temporarily in seven districts in the wake of protesters storming the residences of state ministers and MLAs, another official said.

Besides Imo, agitators also vandalised the properties of BJP legislator Sapam Kunjakesore and MLA Joykishan Singh.

They also gheraoed the houses of JD(U) MLA of Wangkhei seat, T Arun, and BJP legislator Karam Shyam of Langthabal.

Protesters, who had come to meet Keishamthong's Independent legislator Sapam Nishikanta Singh at his residence on Tiddim Road in Imphal West, targeted the office building of a local newspaper owned by him after they were informed that the legislator was not present in the state. The mob destroyed some temporary structures in front of the office building, another official said.

Agitators also set tyres on fire in the middle of a road in Thangmeiband area, just 200 metres away from the assembly building.