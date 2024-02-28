Manipur Chief Minister Presents Vote-On-Account With Expenditure Estimated At Rs 34,040 Crore

“I would like to tell the people of Manipur that the government remains committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur, protection of the lives of all its citizens, action against anti-social and anti-national elements and ensuring the rule of law… I also salute the brave security personnel who have laid down their lives and got injured in the line of duty. The government will ensure that all necessary support will be given to those who have suffered in the unfortunate events of the past few months,” he said.