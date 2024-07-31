Maharashtra Gives Nod To Set Up Industrial Projects Worth Over Rs 81,000 Crore

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday granted nod to seven big-ticket industrial projects worth more than Rs 81,000 crore aimed at generating 20,000 jobs in areas like lithium batteries, electric vehicles and semiconductor, a decision coming months ahead of assembly polls.

Among them, the biggest ventures are from JSW Green Mobility Ltd (Rs 27,200 crore) and JSW Energy PS Eleven Ltd (Rs 25,000 crore), in the fields of electric and hybrid cars, and lithium battery manufacturing, respectively. The state's first integrated semiconductor project has been proposed at Taloja, an industrial town in Raigad district located on Mumbai's outskirts.

The approved projects are to come up in Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of the state, where assembly polls are due in October.

The 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) government has been facing opposition criticism that under its rule promoters of big-ticket projects are choosing other states over Maharashtra, an industrial powerhouse. However, the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government, facing a resurgent opposition after the Lok Sabha poll results, has rejected their charge.

An official statement issued after the cabinet meeting said JSW Energy PS Eleven Ltd's mega lithium battery project will come up in Nagpur, in the Vidarbha region, at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore and it is expected to generate 5,000 jobs.

JSW Green Mobility Ltd's project, that will see manufacturing of electric and hybrid cars in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 27,200 crore, is expected to generate over 5,200 jobs. It is envisaged that the plant will see manufacturing of 5 lakh electric cars and one lakh commercial cars, said the statement.

The integrated semiconductor project at Taloja will cost Rs 12,000 crore and is expected to generate more than 4,000 jobs, it said.

In the second phase, investments of similar amounts will be made in Mahape in Navi Mumbai. Work on the Mahape project will start on a pilot basis in September, said the statement.

Avaada Electro's integrated solar and PV (photovoltaic) modules and electrolyzer project will come up in Nagpur and Panvel. The project will cost Rs 13,647 crore and is expected to generate 8,000 jobs, it said.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages' fruit pulp and juice facility will come up in Ratnagiri, in the coastal Konkan region, at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd's alcohol manufacturing unit will come up in MIDC Nagpur at a cost of 1,785 crore, said the statement.