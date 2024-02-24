Lucknow Airport's New Terminal Impresses Anand Mahindra
The new T3 terminal at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, has impressed Anand Mahindra. "Will take the city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights," said the chairman of Mahindra Group in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"That’s Lucknow airport?" the industrialist exclaimed, further stating, "Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now..."
Similarly, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, Shantanu Mishra, posted "breathtaking visuals" from the new T3 terminal at the Adani-built CCS International Airport, Lucknow.
Breathtaking visuals of new T3 Terminal at CCS International Airport, Lucknow, #UttarPradesh. #CCSInternationalAirport | @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/LvIyPFjbIS— Shantanu Thakur (@Shantanu_bjp) February 23, 2024
Suresh Prabhu, the then-Minister of Civil Aviation, announced the construction of the new passenger terminal at Lucknow's CCSI Airport in 2018.
The terminal encompasses a land area of 1,11,367 square metres, includes a spacious basement, a corridor connecting T2 and 13 terminals, and aims to accommodate over 13 million passengers annually.
LIAL, in partnership with the Adani Group, has leased the airport for 50 years. As part of the agreement, LIAL pays a per-passenger fee to the Airports Authority of India for each domestic and international passenger using the airport.
