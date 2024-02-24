Lucknow Airport's New Terminal Impresses Anand Mahindra

The new T3 terminal at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, has impressed Anand Mahindra. "Will take the city’s reputation for traditional hospitality to new heights," said the chairman of Mahindra Group in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"That’s Lucknow airport?" the industrialist exclaimed, further stating, "Bravo. Looking forward to visiting the city again now..."