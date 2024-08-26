NDTV ProfitNationLadakh Gets Five New Districts To Bolster Governance
Ladakh Gets Five New Districts To Bolster Governance

The new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, Home Minister Anit Shah announced.

26 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Amit Shah. (Source: X profile)</p></div>
Amit Shah. (Source: X profile)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. In a post on 'X', Shah said in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to build a developed and prosperous Ladakh, the Union Home Ministry has decided to create the five new districts.

"The new districts, namely Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang, will take the benefits meant for the people to their doorsteps by bolstering governance in every nook and cranny," he said.

The home minister said the Modi government is committed to creating abundant opportunities for the people of Ladakh.

Ladakh was made a UT after the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs on Aug. 5, 2019. The other UT is Jammu and Kashmir.

On that day five years ago, the Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, was also abrogated.

Being a UT, Ladakh comes under the direct administrative control of the union home ministry.

