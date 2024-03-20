Kiren Rijiju Takes Additional Charge Of Food Processing Industries Ministry

In another post on X, Rijiju said, "I have formally assumed the office as Minister of Food Processing Industries. Had meeting with Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry. The blue print is also ready for first 100 days of PM @narendramodi ji's term."

Paras resigned on Tuesday as he accused the BJP of doing 'injustice' with his Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.