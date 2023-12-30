Key Infra Sector Growth Slows to 6-Month Low Of 7.8% In November
The growth rate in the production of coal, fertiliser, steel, and electricity also decreased during November this year.
The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a six-month low of 7.8% in November due to a decline in the output of crude oil and cement sectors.
According to the data released by the government on Friday, the growth during the month under review, however, is higher than the 5.7% recorded a year ago.
The core sector's (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity) growth in October was 12%.
The last low was registered in May when these sectors recorded a growth of 5.2%.
All sectors, except crude oil and cement, recorded healthy production growth in the month under review.
Coal and refinery product output registered a double-digit growth.
The output growth of eight sectors was 8.6% in April-November 2023-24 against 8.1% in the year-ago period.
These numbers assume significance as the eight core sectors contribute 40.27% to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Natural gas output rose by 7.6% while refinery products output jumped 12.4% during the month under review against (-) 0.7% and (-) 9.3% in November 2022, respectively.
"Cement production decreased by 3.6% in November 2023 over November 2022. Crude Oil production decreased by 0.4% in November 2023 over November 2022," the commerce and industry ministry said.