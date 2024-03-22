Kejriwal Goes To ED Custody Till March 28, ED Claims He Facilitated Money Laundering In Excise Case

With Kejriwal's arrest, AAP, the governing party in Delhi and Punjab, has been shorn of a host of leaders who could have led the party's campaign in the general elections. His once deputy Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, a vocal and articulate leader, are already behind bars in the excise policy case.

"My life is dedicated to the service of the nation whether I am inside or outside (jail)," Kejriwal told TV9 Network while he was being produced in the court in his first reaction after arrest.