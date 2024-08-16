Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges Precautions As IMD Predicts More Rainfall

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting with senior officials on Friday to discuss necessary precautionary measures after the India Meteorological Department forecasted additional rainfall in the coming weeks.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for enhanced coordination among various departments and civic agencies to effectively manage the situation.

The Chief Minister's office reported that heavy rains have resulted in 67 deaths in the state so far, with Rs 329 lakh in compensation provided for 66 cases. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also attended the meeting.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of above-normal rainfall in the southern and northern interior regions of Karnataka, as well as the coastal and Malnad areas over the next four weeks. The meeting addressed strategies to prepare for and mitigate the impact of this predicted rainfall.

"From June 1 to Aug. 15, rainfall in the state was 22% above normal. Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Tumakur have received the highest rainfall. In 13 districts, rainfall has been above normal. This time there has been good rain in the entire state," IMD said.

Nine taluks like Siruguppa, Devadurga, Aurad, Bidar, Kamalanagar, Hubballi, Shahapura, Yadgir etc. have low rainfall now, but it is predicted that there will be good rain in these taluks as well, it added.

Noting that 70 lakh hectares have been sown against the target of 82 lakh hectares across the state, the release said, "this time it is expected to achieve more than the target. Pre monsoon crops like black gram and green gram are ready for harvesting."

It is estimated that 81,589 hectares of crop has been damaged due to rain, and as soon as the final report is received, action will be taken to distribute the compensation.

In the background of increased rainfall, instructions have been given to take action to fill the lakes wherever possible under various lift irrigation schemes, and thereby reduce the problem of ground water level and drinking water issues.

Instructions have been given to take precautions while releasing water from dams to ensure that there is no flooding, and that there should be proper coordination between all the concerned departments.

Inspection of bridges and obtaining their fitness certificates, ensuring the schools and Anganwadi buildings, also lakes are in good condition, forming a task force at every panchayat level, were among the directions issued by the CM to officials at the meeting.

Noting that control rooms have been identified in Bengaluru city, officials told the CM that areas where large drains are open have been identified and fixed in advance. "No casualties have been reported so far."

It was instructed at the meeting that the encroachment of the storm water drains should be cleared, also it was told to control the level of water in the lakes during the rainy season and prevent flooding by installing gates at waste weirs.

Officials in Bangalore have been instructed to be vigilant. The Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has been instructed to hold a daily meeting and review the situation in the city.

"Hold a meeting of Zonal Commissioners, take precautionary measures and assign responsibility to engineers. In case of dereliction of duty, action should be taken against them without hesitation," Siddaramaiah told officials.

Also, coordination between the Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore water supply and sewerage board, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, BBMP etc. concerned with development of Bengaluru was stressed at the meeting.

(With Inputs From PTI)