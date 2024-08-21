Kalyan Bar Association Asks Lawyers To Decline Representation In Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case

NDTV ProfitNationKalyan Bar Association Asks Lawyers To Decline Representation In Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case
A notice put up at the bar association office said the residents of Badlapur town had appealed lawyers not to defend the accused, and the bar association decided to respond positively.

21 Aug 2024, 11:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p>(Image by kjpargeter on Freepik)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

(Image by kjpargeter on Freepik)

The Kalyan Bar Association in the district on Wednesday appealed to all its members not to accept the brief of the accused arrested in the Badlapur sexual abuse case.

Massive protests broke out in Badlapur, 53 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday after a school attendant was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two kindergarten girls.

A local court on Wednesday extended his police custody till Aug. 26.

