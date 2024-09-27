Karnataka Approves 88 Projects Worth Rs 4,071 Crore, Creating 10,585 Jobs

These projects are expected to generate employment for approximately 10,585 people across the state. The SLSWCC was chaired by Karnataka Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development M B Patil.

Among the notable approvals are proposals from Aratt One World Pvt. Ltd and Dairy Classic Ice Creams Private Ltd., which plan to invest Rs 485 crore and Rs 285 crore respectively, the Minister's office said in a release.