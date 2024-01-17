Joint Forum Of Trade Unions, Farmers Bodies To Go On Strike On Feb 16

It further stated that SKM and CTUs/Federations/Associations call for a countrywide massive mobilisations at different levels along with the Industrial/Sectoral Strike and Grameen Bandh on Feb. 16, 2024 "against the anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national policies of the central government."

The sectoral movements and agitations are going on including strikes. We request them to synchronize their agitations with the Feb. 16 nation-wide programme adopted unitedly by the SKM and CTUs, it stated.