Jamshedpur And Jharkhand Mourn The Loss Of Ratan Tata

The city of Jamshedpur, popularly known as 'Tatanagar', is mourning. And so is Jharkhand where a day's mourning was declared on Thursday in a mark of respect for industrialist Ratan Tata. Named after Tata Group's founding father Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, it was the timeless vision of Ratan Tata that propelled Jamshedpur's growth and put it on the global map. His contributions are considered significant towards shaping Jharkhand, a backward region that became a state in 2000.