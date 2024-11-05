Jaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific And Regional Issues With Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles

NDTV ProfitNationJaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific And Regional Issues With Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles
Australia and India along with Japan and the US are part of the QUAD bloc, an important platform vis-a-vis Pacific region.

05 Nov 2024, 04:00 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional developments with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles here.

(File image of S Jaishankar. Source: AIR)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional developments with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles here. Jaishankar is on a five day visit to Australia and scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

“Pleased to meet DPM & Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP today. Spoke about the strong momentum in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional developments,” Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting with Marles.

Prior to that, the EAM co-chaired the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Australia and India along with Japan and the US are part of the QUAD bloc, an important platform vis-a-vis Pacific region.

