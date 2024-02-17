ISRO GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: Launch Date, Time, How To Watch, Mission Objectives And More

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS on February 17 with the 27.5 hours countdown leading to the launch commencing on Friday.

The satellite will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F14. It will enhance meteorological observations and help in better weather forecasting and disaster warning

The INSAT-3DS satellite is a follow-on mission of a third generation meteorological satellite to be placed in geostationary orbit, and it is fully funded by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

In its 16th mission, the GSLV aims to deploy the satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will ensure that the satellite is positioned in a geostationary orbit, the space agency said.

The space agency said that the satellite is designed to make enhanced meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning.

The satellite will augment meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, it added, stating that Indian industries have significantly contributed to the making of the satellite.

Many departments of the MoES such as the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), and Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and other agencies and institutes will be using the INSAT-3DS satellite data to provide improved weather forecasts and meteorological services.