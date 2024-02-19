Infrastructure To Be Vital Component For India To Become Developed Nation By 2047: Hardeep Puri

"Now, we are transferring these capabilities in other forms of waste management, including construction and demolition waste, plastic waste, e-waste and bio-hazardous waste," the minister said, adding that the government has released elaborate guidelines on these issues Puri, who also holds the charge of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, said the National Capital Region region alone generates 6,303 TPD (tonnes per day) of construction and demolition waste out of which almost 78% is processed per day.

According to him, the government is constructing a built environment at a great speed.