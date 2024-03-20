India's Resolve To Hold Free, Fair Polls Underscores Resilience Of Its Democratic Machinery: Jaishankar

The external affairs minister said 'as we navigate the complexities of the modern world, we draw strength from our heritage that recognise the intrinsic worth and dignity of every individual, mirroring the very essence of democracy. It is this amalgamation of ancient wisdom and contemporary values that positions India as the 'Mother of Democracy'.'

"In the diverse tapestry of India, we find a compelling narrative of democracy, intertwined both with technological progress and a concerted effort to make elections more inclusive, a story that holds promise for future generations," Jaishankar said.