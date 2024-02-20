India's Longest Transportation Tunnel Opens In Jammu On Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link

He added that the prime minister also inaugurated the 48.1-km-long Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section. "This longest tunnel, which is 12.77-km long and known as T-50, falls between the Khari-Sumber section,'" the official said.

According to the Northern Railway (NR), trains can now run from Baramulla to Sangaldan via Banihal, which used to be the last or originating station earlier.