Indians Purchased Over 21 Crore Vehicles In Last 10 Years: President Droupadi Murmu

Reflecting on how India has progressed in the last 10 years, she said,"Around 13 crore vehicles were sold in the 10 years before 2014. In the last 10 years, countrymen have purchased more than 21 crore vehicles."

Further, the President said, "About two thousand electric vehicles were sold in 2014-15. Whereas, till the month of December for the year 2023-24, about 12 lakh electric vehicles have been sold."

Highlighting the government's focus on circular economy, she said, "The quantity of important minerals in the earth is limited. That is why my government is encouraging circular economy. India's first 'Vehicle Scrappage Policy' also seeks to achieve this aim."