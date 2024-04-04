Indian Student Group Begins ‘Fair Visa, Fair Chance’ Campaign In UK

In its annual report finalised before the review was announced in Parliament at the end of last year, MAC said: “More fundamentally, we suggest that the government needs to decide what the purpose of the Graduate Route is. If its primary objective is to enhance the offer to international students who choose to study in the UK and so increase the number of international students in higher education, then it appears to have been a resounding success." “If the objective is to attract talented students who will subsequently work in high-skilled graduate jobs, then we are skeptical that it adds much to the Skilled Worker route which was already available to switch into after graduation, and we expect that at least a significant fraction of the Graduate Route will comprise low-wage workers,” it said.