Indian Railways To Learn Swiss Railway's Best Practices, Says Vaishnaw

"In our system, the focus has always been to provide end-to-end connectivity, for example, from Bhagalpur to Bengaluru or from Kolkata to Chennai or Delhi. Here in Switzerland, I saw that their network is not about end-to-end planning, but its focussed on hub and spoke model. They have six hubs and all of them have many connecting spokes. Trains arrive together at all six hubs and depart together. Their focus is more on changeovers," he said.