Indian Navy Is Aggressively Going After Piracy: Admiral Hari Kumar

Multi-pronged efforts are underway on the indigenization front, Kumar said to a question about the push for `Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance in defence procurement.

"I have given a commitment to the national leadership that by 2047, when we aspire to be a developed nation, the Indian Navy will be completely Atmanirbhar. That is the target we have set for ourselves. We have given this commitment and we are working towards it. This implies that all our platforms will largely be indigenous," he said.