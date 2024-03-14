Indian Financing Must Drive Startup Movement, Can't Depend On Foreign Funds: Kant

NDTV ProfitNationIndian Financing Must Drive Startup Movement, Can't Depend On Foreign Funds: Kant
14 Mar 2024, 10:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Indian startup movement must be driven by Indian financing and cannot depend on foreign funding, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.

While speaking at the CII Unicorn Summit, Kant said the nation needs to create a fund of funds to support young deep tech startups.

He said unicorns are national assets to the country.

Startups should focus on corporate governance for growth, otherwise, they will land up in a debacle, Kant added.

He also said women are outperforming men in every single walk of life, and if India wants to be a $35 trillion economy by 2047, it cannot do so without women.

