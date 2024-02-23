Indian Company Among 27 Faces European Union Sanctions Over Dual-Use Exports To Russia

The package covers: 17 Russian companies which are involved in the development, production and supply of electronic components, particularly used in connection with drone production; four companies registered in China and “one each registered in Kazakhstan, India, Serbia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Türkiye, also trading in the area of electronic components, including of EU-origin.” The latest restrictions form part of the 13th package of sanctions against Russia by the European bloc and focus on further limiting Russia's access to military technologies, such as drones, and on listing additional companies and individuals involved in Russia's war effort.