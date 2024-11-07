India Urges Bangladesh To Act Against Extremists, Ensure Safety Of Hindus In Chittagong

NDTV ProfitNationIndia Urges Bangladesh To Act Against Extremists, Ensure Safety Of Hindus In Chittagong
07 Nov 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Source: Unsplash

Amid reports of tension in Bangladesh's Chittagong following provocative social media posts, India on Thursday urged Dhaka to take action against 'extremist' elements and ensure the safety of the country's Hindu community. During a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the alleged attack on the members of the Hindu community in Chittagong.

India appeals to the Bangladesh government to take action against such extremist elements, and also ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said.

