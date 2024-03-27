India Summons U.S. Diplomat Over Remarks On Kejriwal's Arrest

India on Wednesday summoned a senior U.S. diplomat and lodged a strong protest against a U.S. state department official's remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Ministry of External Affairs officials summoned Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena to its office in South Block in Delhi. The meeting lasted for more than 30 minutes.

As per reports, a U.S. state department official had said that Washington 'encouraged a fair, transparent and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal'.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Kejriwal in an alleged money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021–22, which was later scrapped.