India Successfully Test Fires Two Surface To Air Missiles From Chandipur

For safety reasons, the Balasore district administration temporarily relocated 3,100 residents from six villages within 2.5 km radius of ITR Launch Pad 3.

13 Sep 2024, 04:56 PM IST
India successfully test-fired the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile from Chandipur, Odisha.

Image For Representational Purposes

(Source: Envato)

India on Friday successfully test-fired the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile for the second consecutive day from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur on the Odisha coast, defence sources said.

A statement from the Defence Research and Development Organisation confirmed that both tests on September 12 and 13 were successful.

“In both the tests, the missile successfully intercepted a high-speed low altitude aerial target mimicking sea skimming aerial target,” the statement said.

For safety reasons, the Balasore district administration temporarily relocated 3,100 residents from six villages within 2.5 km radius of ITR Launch Pad 3.

A revenue official said these precautions were taken in consultation with the ITR authorities at Chandipur.

