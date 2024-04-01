India Predicts Searing Heat In Threat To Lives, Power Supply

Climate change is making India vulnerable to extreme weather events, with the country of 1.4 billion people facing increased occurrences of floods, cyclones, droughts and heat waves. The scorching sun will not only reduce the availability of drinking water but also drain moisture from the soil, a potential threat for some summer crops such as pulses and oilseeds. The city of Bengaluru, home to the $194 billion IT services industry, is already struggling with water shortages.