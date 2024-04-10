With 3.5 crore infections, India Accounts For Second Highest Number Of Hepatitis B And C Cases: WHO Report

India accounted for the second-highest number of cases of hepatitis B and C in 2022 after China, with 3.5 crore infections, according to a report by the World Health Organisation. Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can cause a range of health problems and can be fatal. According to the WHO’s 2024 Global Hepatitis Report released on Tuesday, 25.4 crore people lived with hepatitis B and five crore with hepatitis C in 2022 g...