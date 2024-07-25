India, Kuwait To Strengthen Bilateral Partnership In Trade, Education

India and Kuwait on Wednesday undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relationship and both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including political ties, trade and investment, education and people-to-people contacts.

The sixth round of India-Kuwait Foreign Office Consultations was held in Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

During the FOC, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relationship and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Expressing satisfaction with the traditionally strong bilateral ties, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including political ties, regular high-level exchanges, trade and investment, education, technology, health, culture and people-to-people contacts," it said.

The Indian delegation was led by Aseem R Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs.

Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs of Kuwait, headed the Kuwaiti delegation.

Also, the joint secretary called on Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. At the meeting, he discussed avenues and new initiatives to deepen the India-Kuwait partnership, the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, he met Ziyad Al-Najem, Under Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation including further boosting bilateral trade, diversifying the trade basket, deepening energy cooperation and 'new initiatives in technology and fintech,' it said.

"In his meeting with Tahani Rashid Al-Naseer, Assistant Foreign Minister (Legal), MoFA, discussions pertained for early finalisation of ongoing negotiations of various agreements and MoUs," the statement said.

The timely convening of the FOC in continuation of the previous FOC in May 2023 is expected to 'impart further momentum in bilateral relations'. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the consultations. It was agreed to hold the next FOC in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time, it added.