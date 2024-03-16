India Hits Out At Pakistan For References To Ayodhya, CAA In UNGA

Kamboj said it is “unfortunate indeed to witness this delegation’s limited and misguided perspective on matters relating to my country, the more so, when the General Assembly considers a matter that demands wisdom, depth, and a global outlook from the entire membership – perhaps not the forte of this delegation.”

Kamboj delivered a statement in explanation of India's position during the adoption of the resolution on "Measures to combat Islamophobia" at the UNGA.