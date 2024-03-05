India-France Foreign Office Consultations In Delhi; Dialogue Extended To Key Global Challenges Too

The India-France Foreign Office Consultations were held on Monday, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descôtes, it said.

"The discussions encompassed key areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, Science and Tech, UNSC reforms and multilateral cooperation, blue economy, institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties."