India Clocks Highest Number Of New Covid Cases In 225 Days, Active Tally Nears 4,000 Mark

India has recorded the highest number of new covid cases in 225 days, pushing the total number of active cases closer to the 4,000-mark.

As many as 743 fresh covid cases were recorded on Saturday while the number of active cases rose to 3,997, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Seven new fatalities---three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu---were reported in a span of 24 hours.

The number of daily cases was in double digits until Dec. 5 but it began to rise again amid cold weather conditions and after the emergence of a new covid variant.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020. More than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh have died across the country in four years.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of covid vaccines have been administered so far in the country.