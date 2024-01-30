India Backs Two-State Solution To Resolve Israel-Palestine Conflict; Jaishankar

Replying to a question at an interaction with students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Mumbai, Jaishankar, "It is certainly the view of India, and a very large number of countries that (the problem can be) only be done (resolved) through a two-state solution that there has to be a Palestinian state side-by-side with the state of Israel." "So, for us today, there are all the aspects. We cannot take one aspect and say that's the only aspect because if you see the debate in the world in a way that is what people are doing," he said.