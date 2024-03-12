India Approves Special Provision Granting 7th-Generation Indian-Origin Mauritians OCI Card: President Murmu

"I pay homage to your brave ancestors who came from India, especially the ‘girmitiya’ indentured labourers who built this country with their toil, sacrifice and fortitude in the face of the worst adversities. I salute your visionary leaders, who steered the destiny of the Mauritian economy into becoming a ‘Mauritian miracle’ that inspires not only Africa, but the entire world,' she said.

Girmitiyas, also known as Jahajis, were indentured labourers from British India transported to work on plantations in Fiji, South Africa, Eastern Africa (namely Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda), Malaysia, Singapore, and the Caribbean as part of the Indian indenture system.