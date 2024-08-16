India And Japan To Hold Third 2+2 Dialogue On Aug. 20 In New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are scheduled to conduct the forthcoming '2+2' dialogue with their Japanese counterparts next week. The focus will be on enhancing strategic relations and assessing the Indo-Pacific situation.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on Friday that the third India-Japan 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is set for Aug. 20 in New Delhi.