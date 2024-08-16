India And Japan To Hold Third 2+2 Dialogue On Aug. 20 In New Delhi
The talks will give a major boost to overall India-Japan ties, Jaiswal said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are scheduled to conduct the forthcoming '2+2' dialogue with their Japanese counterparts next week. The focus will be on enhancing strategic relations and assessing the Indo-Pacific situation.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced on Friday that the third India-Japan 2+2 foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is set for Aug. 20 in New Delhi.
The inaugural session of the dialogue took place in India in 2019, followed by the second session in Japan in 2022. Japan's Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defence Minister Minoru Kihara will be in New Delhi for the '2+2' dialogue.
The '2+2' dialogue with Japan was initiated to further deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.
India has the '2+2' ministerial format of dialogue with very few countries including the US, Australia and Russia.
