NDTV ProfitNationIndependence Day 2024: Taj Mahal Hotel Presents National Anthem In Sign Language | Watch
ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day 2024: Taj Mahal Hotel Presents National Anthem In Sign Language | Watch

The video showcases the Taj Mahal hotel staff performing the National Anthem in sign language. The national anthem in sign language is their endeavour towards diversity, equity and inclusion.

14 Aug 2024, 10:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi presents National Anthem in the Indian Sign Language. Pic/Screengrab from the video</p></div>
Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi presents National Anthem in the Indian Sign Language. Pic/Screengrab from the video

Entrepreneur and columnist Suhel Seth on Monday applauded the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi's initiative to present the Indian National Anthem in sign language.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Suhel hailed the video and said that it 'touches the soul like nothing before'. The video, which showcases the hotel staff performing the National Anthem in sign language, has garnered widespread attention and appreciation.

Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi joined hands with their specially-abled colleagues, ISL experts and an NGO, and their teams from Ambassador, New Delhi, The Connaught, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions and Soulinaire.

Soon the video started going viral and many known personalities echoed Suhel's sentiments and applauded the initiative taken by Taj Mahal Hotel. Dr Sangita Reddy - Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Group, Jyothsna Tirunagari - National Spokesperson & Ex-Telangana Telugu Mahila President, Poonamben Maadam - Member of Loksabha (Jamnagar) were among those who posted their appreciation towards the team who made this happen.

Here are their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizen Reactions

Social media reacted positively to Taj Mahal Hotel's video. Some praised the brand's hospitality while some were overwhelmed with the video. Here are some responses:

In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, the team at Taj Mahal, New Delhi is participating/participated in the following initiatives:

  • EkPedMaaKeNaam – a sapling plantation drive within the Hotel premises, and in key locations outside the Hotel.

  • Delhi By Cycle – Destination tours curated by Delhi ByCyle.

  • On August 15 – flag unfurling at the beautiful Terrace Gardens, joined by their patrons and guests. There will be special performances by Lepra India Trust, and engaging and sustainable activities by local artisans and NGOs.

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT