Independence Day 2024: Taj Mahal Hotel Presents National Anthem In Sign Language | Watch
The video showcases the Taj Mahal hotel staff performing the National Anthem in sign language. The national anthem in sign language is their endeavour towards diversity, equity and inclusion.
Entrepreneur and columnist Suhel Seth on Monday applauded the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi's initiative to present the Indian National Anthem in sign language.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Suhel hailed the video and said that it 'touches the soul like nothing before'. The video, which showcases the hotel staff performing the National Anthem in sign language, has garnered widespread attention and appreciation.
How amazing is this! The National Anthem in sign language by the folks at â¦@TajMahalHotelâ© : touches the soul like nothing before. Kudos! â¦@TajHotelsâ© â¦@TataCompaniesâ© â¦@narendramodiâ© â¦@gssjodhpurâ© â¦@amitabhk87â© pic.twitter.com/tfRMJBfOhg— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) August 13, 2024
Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi joined hands with their specially-abled colleagues, ISL experts and an NGO, and their teams from Ambassador, New Delhi, The Connaught, New Delhi - IHCL SeleQtions and Soulinaire.
Soon the video started going viral and many known personalities echoed Suhel's sentiments and applauded the initiative taken by Taj Mahal Hotel. Dr Sangita Reddy - Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Group, Jyothsna Tirunagari - National Spokesperson & Ex-Telangana Telugu Mahila President, Poonamben Maadam - Member of Loksabha (Jamnagar) were among those who posted their appreciation towards the team who made this happen.
Here are their reactions on X (formerly Twitter).
Loving this! The National Anthem in sign language by the folks at â¦@TajMahalHotelâ© : touches the soul of every Indian. Waah Taj ! â¦#IndependenceDay2024#IndependenceDay@TajHotelsâ© â¦ â¦@narendramodiâ© â¦ â¦@PMOIndia@ficci_india @CIIEvents pic.twitter.com/X9VlwhFKwF— Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) August 14, 2024
Absolutely beautiful! @drsangitareddy Garu The National Anthem in sign language by the team at @TajMahalHotel truly speaks to the heart of every Indian. A powerful reminder of our unity in diversity. Well done, Taj! ð®ð³ð #IncredibleIndia #UnityInDiversity #IndipendenceDayâ¦ https://t.co/HB7BPPT0OD— JYOTHSNA TIRUNAGARI (@jyothsna_tdp) August 14, 2024
The video highlights the spirit of patriotism through the rendition of the National Anthem in sign language.— Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) August 14, 2024
Truly Inspiring ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/FYKVzTCcVX
Netizen Reactions
Social media reacted positively to Taj Mahal Hotel's video. Some praised the brand's hospitality while some were overwhelmed with the video. Here are some responses:
Awesome !— Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) ð®ð³ (@RDXThinksThat) August 14, 2024
Well Done Team @TajMahalHotel @TajHotels
TAJ-ness exudes beyond Hospitality
JAI HIND ð®ð³
Well done @Suhelseth for bringing this to the fore. ðð½ . What a brilliant and emotive rendition.— Sandeep Ahuja (@sandeepahujaji) August 13, 2024
Beautifully choreographed..— Atul G (@Kingconsumer) August 14, 2024
Perfect gift for the nationð®ð³ and its soldiers at the borders.. Thanks for sharing
In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, the team at Taj Mahal, New Delhi is participating/participated in the following initiatives:
EkPedMaaKeNaam – a sapling plantation drive within the Hotel premises, and in key locations outside the Hotel.
Delhi By Cycle – Destination tours curated by Delhi ByCyle.
On August 15 – flag unfurling at the beautiful Terrace Gardens, joined by their patrons and guests. There will be special performances by Lepra India Trust, and engaging and sustainable activities by local artisans and NGOs.
India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024.